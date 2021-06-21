Lauded as the Jewel of the East Coast, Vizag boasts a rich cultural and industrial heritage. The picturesque landscape and the friendly neighborhood, truly make it the city of destiny. With buildings from the colonial era to memorials of war, several landmarks in Vizag have stood the test of time. To test your love for the city, we have an interesting quiz for you. Go ahead and guess these places by their popular landmarks in Vizag.

#1 Dutt Island

Known for its architectural appeal, Dutt Island grabs the spotlight with buzzing stores and restaurants. A photo with the HSBC building and the beautiful water fountains nearby will be your photo of the day. Located in Siripuram, it’s one of the popular commercial landmarks in Vizag.

#2 Victory at Sea Memorial

This memorial was constructed in 1996 as a tribute to the Indian Navy and the sailors in Eastern Naval Command. It is a reminder of our first victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War when the PNS Ghazi was sunk by the Indian navy and hence, its plans to destroy INS Vikrant. Standing tall along the RK Beach Road, the Victory at Sea Memorial is a proud historical monument in Vizag.

#3 CMR Central

Renowned as one of the biggest malls in the city, CMR Central has a built-up area of 72,000 square feet and is spread over 5 floors. From hanging out & eating to buying groceries & home furniture, CMR central is a house to all. Located in Maddilapalem, CMR central is one of the first popular landmarks that you will come across in Vizag.

#4 King George Hospital

Catering to the needs of the public, the King George Hospital, popularly known as KGH, is one of the largest and the busiest in Andhra Pradesh, given its infrastructure. Maharanipeta, which houses the KGH, is surrounded by Seethammadhara and Gopalapatnam Mandals.

#5 Gurudwara

Resembling the austerity of Amritsar’s Golden Temple, the pleasing appearance of Gurudwara in Vizag bewitches the visitors. An integral part of the TPT Colony, the holy shrine serves langar, a combination of unlimited daal, chawal, roti, and sabzi, to devotees every Sunday.

#6 Visakhapatnam Airport

Managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Navy, Visakhapatnam Airport is one of the busiest airports in the state. In the last decade, the airport has witnessed massive expansions, runway extensions and also commenced international flight services. With N5 taxi track ready for operation following security clearance and airport authority nod, the airport located at Sheela Nagar is ready to accommodate additional slots.

#7 Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium

From annual meets of schools to Swachh Survekshan campaign, from sports events to the Covid vaccination drives, Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium hosted a line of programmes, over the past few years. Noted as one of the oldest stadiums in Vizag, the landmark is at Rama Talkies Road in Resapuvanipalem.

#8 Lansum Oxygen Towers

Standing majestically at over 145 meters above sea level, Lansum Oxygen Towers is a 35-floored gigantic structure. Surrounded by schools and temples in the neighborhood of Seetammadhara, the area is one of the popular residential localities in Vizag.

