Brahmanandam felicitated in Vizag for completing 35 years in movies

Popular Telugu comedian Brahmanandam Kanneganti received a grand felicitation in Vizag on 2 February 2020. Marking thirty-five years of his career in movies, the Visakha Writers Academy honoured the much-loved actor.

On Sunday evening, Brahmanandam majestically arrived in a carriage, decorated with flowers, to the venue, Gurajada Kalakshetram. Writers Academy Chairman, VV Ramana Murthy, crowned the veteran comedian and presented thirty-five golden flowers, and a golden bracelet (kankanam). Later on, thirty-five representatives of the academy garlanded the actor.

Speaking on the occasion, Brahmanandam said that he acted in around 1,154 movies in his 35year long career. He thanked the audience for constantly showering love and support. Sharing his connection with Vizag, the actor informed that he is an alumnus of Andhra University. He further added that he would continue to make people laugh until his last breath.

Fondly called as ‘Haasya Brahma’, Brahmanandam is a household name in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He made his debut with Aha Naa Pellanta, directed by Jandhyala Subrahmanya Sastry. The actor then rose to fame and went on to portray memorable roles in Telugu with films such as Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Vinodam, Venky, Manmadhudu, Dhee, Ready and many more. Recognising his contribution towards Telugu movies, the Government of India had also honoured Brahmanandam with Padma Shri in 2009.

Rajya Sabha Member, T Subbiramy Reddy, former Minister, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana and other dignitaries were present at the event.