Vizag has been witnessing a gradual increase in Black Fungus cases. While there were only 3-4 cases reported initially, the number reached 163 as on today. In a recent review, District Collector V Vinay Chand said that a committee has been constituted. A team of medical experts with Andhra Medical College Principal, PV Sudhakar, and two medical experts (pulmonologist and ENT surgeon), is appointed to monitor the situation of black fungus cases.

While severe case-patients with black fungus are administered drugs through IV, those with moderate conditions are given tablets. Till now, 163 patients have been affected with Black Fungus, 16 deaths have been reported and around six members lost their vision with severe effects of the black fungus on their body. It is learnt that there are at least five cases reported to the hospitals every day. Apart from King George Hospital, there are nine Hospitals in the city where medical officials have witnessed cases. Adding to the woes, The shortage of Amphotericin B, the anti-fungal drug being used for the treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus, has hit hard. According to the doctors, due to the shortage of the drug, the paramedics are not able to give the kind of treatment to all the patients suffering from fungal infections.

Once a patient is affected with Black Fungus, it takes a few hours to spread over to other parts of the body. Reportedly, the majority of the fatalities occurred when the fungus entered the brain of the patients, resulting in a coma. “We have as many as163 cases including 124 in KGH and 39 cases in private hospitals. At Least 3-4 cases are reported every day”, said Andhra Medical College Principal, Dr PV Sudhakar.

While Vizag sees a decline in Covid cases reporting below 1000 cases, the black fungus has become a matter of concern. The fungus is mostly affecting patients on high steroids during Covid treatment and diabetes. Doctors advise vulnerable patients to be alert and immediately get diagnosed when they find symptoms.