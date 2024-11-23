Why order a ton of dishes and worry about the bill piling up when you can have it all in one go? Buffets are the ultimate hack for foodies – endless options, no tough choices, and the freedom to indulge as much as you want. On that note, let’s see some places in Visakhapatnam that serve hearty buffets!

1. Ambica Sea Green

Enjoy the delicious lunch buffet with scenic views at the Ambica Sea Green Hotel. If you are lucky, you might also be a part of their live music sessions on Sundays. They provide a wide range of starters, salads, soups, main course and desserts – making it a hearty buffet.

Price: Starts at Rs 699/-

Place: Dr NTR Beach Road, Kirlampudi Layout

2. Fortune Inn

Fortune Inn’s unique themed buffets change every Sunday. Their themes include Kebabs, Biriyani & Curries Buffet, Konaseema Buffet, Indo-Chinese Buffet, Rayalaseema Buffet Mughlai Buffet and many more. So, this place will keep you guessing – until you dig into one of their yummy buffets in Visakhapatnam.

Price: Starts from 600/-

Place: Sreekanya, Diamond Park Road

3. Cascades Coffee Shop

Looking for breakfast buffet options? Then Cascades Coffee Shop in Dolphin is the place you need to be. Not only breakfast, but they also have lunch and dinner buffets. With a variety of curries, stuffed eggplant, dum aloo, Palakura pappu, sambar, kadai paneer and more – it is heaven for vegetarians as well!

Price: Starts at Rs 575/-

4. Beacon Hotel

Beacon Hotel offers buffets that are easy on your wallet. Their non-veg buffet features over 12 delicious dishes, including juicy Chicken Kebab, flavorful Chicken Curry, aromatic Biryanis, Veg Manchurian, crispy corn, and much more.

Place: Akkayapalem

Price: Starts at Rs 499/-

5. Barbeque Nation

This will be incomplete without adding Barbeque Nation. Even though it feels a bit pricy, this place offers unlimited grilled starters including, fish, mutton, chicken, prawns and fruits. Once your heart is filled with the starters, you can dive into their main course with veg and non-veg biriyanis options and various curries. Finally, you can end the meal with delicious desserts, that include kulfis with sprinklers and different types of cakes.

Place: Siripuram

Price: Starts at 799/-

So, why settle for less when you can have it all? The question is, are you going all-in with these delicious buffets in Visakhapatnam or sticking to a single dish? The choice is yours!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food-related updates.