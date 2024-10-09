The sixth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has seen intense nominations following a two-day nomination process. Six housemates, four from the OG clan and two from the Royals are now up for elimination. The voting lines are open until Friday at midnight, and fans can cast their votes via the Disney+ Hotstar app by searching for the showand selecting their favourite contestant. Below are the voting numbers for this week’s nominated contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

To vote for Prithviraj, dial 7997983709

To vote for Vishnu Priya, dial 7997983713

To vote for Seetha, dial 7997983710

To vote for Yashmi, dial 7997983714

To vote for Gangavva, dial 7997983716

To vote for Mehaboob, dial 7997983719

Key Highlights from Yesterday’s Episode:

Royal Clan Nominations:

In this week’s nomination process, the Royal clan members Rohini and Gangavva nominated Vishnu Priya and Yashmi, while Avinash nominated Prithviraj and Yashmi. Their nominations were based on the OG clan’s performance over the past five weeks and their behaviour after the Royals entered the house.

The nomination process took a dramatic turn when the OG clan was granted the power to nominate two Royal members directly. Since the Royal clan won the Nomination Shield during the entertainment task on Sunday, they protected Nayani Pavani from being nominated.

The Nomination Shield grants immunity to its holder unless the other clan agrees to deduct one lakh from the prize money to nominate them. Considering this, the OG clan chose to nominate Mehaboob and Gangavva from the Royal clan.

Grocery Run:

Bigg Boss announced a task to secure groceries for the week, with all groceries initially stored in the storeroom. Unexpectedly, Bigg Boss assigned Mega Chief Nabeel the responsibility of shopping for both clans and Nikhil from the OG clan to assist him. Despite their efforts to gather the necessary items, they forgot to pick up salt, which created some tension later.

To rectify the mistake, Bigg Boss offered to sell one salt packet for ₹50,000, to be deducted from the prize money. Following a vote, Nabeel opted to purchase one packet, bringing the prize pool down to ₹37,50,000 from ₹38,00,000.

Divided Opinions:

The decision to buy only one packet of salt sparked disagreement among the housemates. While some supported Nabeel’s decision, others believed two packets were necessary to sustain the house for the week. This division may impact Nabeel’s strategy moving forward.

Interactions Between Clans:

Despite the ongoing nominations and competition, members of both the OG and Royal clans were seen conversing and growing closer. The once-intense rivalry is softening as housemates become more familiar with one another.

Mishaps and Arguments:

The episode saw a few disagreements between housemates. Prerana and Vishnu Priya had a minor argument, while a more heated exchange occurred between Nayani Pavani and Teja. Nayani, triggered by a past nomination from a previous season, became upset when Teja mentioned that she was being roasted online for her nomination strategy. This led to an emotional outburst, with Nayani confiding in Mehaboob, Gautam, and Yashmi for support. Teja later apologized, but the situation left the episode feeling unresolved.

New Task: “Try Not to Laugh”

The preview for today’s episode teases a lighthearted task titled Try Not to Laugh, where participants must resist laughter while facing taunts from the opposing clan. Avinash leads the girls’ team, and Rohini leads the boys.

The promo promises a mix of fun and tension, with Avinash using Gautam Krishna’s Ashwatthama 2.0 incident from the previous season as a taunt, causing Gautam to react angrily. The episode seems to end on a tense note, leaving viewers eager to see what unfolds next.

Stay tuned to the show to catch all the drama, laughter, and strategy as the housemates battle it out in the sixth week! Meanwhile, don’t forget to vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant using the voting numbers provided above!

