The stage is set for another week of drama, strategy, and surprises in Bigg Boss. Don’t miss the chance to support your favourite contestants by voting for them. Voting for your preferred Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestants can be done via the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the following numbers:

To vote for Hariteja: 7997983718

To vote for Tasty Teja: 7997983722

To vote for Prithviraj: 7997983709

To vote for Yashmi: 7997983714

To vote for Nikhil: 7997983707

To vote for Manikanta: 7997983705

To vote for Gautam: 7997983717

To vote for Nabeel: 7997983704

To vote for Prerana: 7997983708

Expectations for today’s episode

Following the last episode, audience reactions are divided, with various opinions emerging on the fairness and strategies behind the nominations. As voting lines open, fans can support their favourite contestants by voting for them. Based on the promos released, here is what we can expect from today’s episode:

1. Emotional Moments:

The promo teases an emotional conversation between Vishnu Priya and Gangavva. Vishnu Priya shares a heartfelt story from her life, bringing Gangavva to tears and offering a rare moment of tranquillity in the house.

2, Entertainment and Laughter:

Manikanta is seen lightening the mood through a humorous exchange with Gangavva. Rohini, Teja, Gautam, and Avinash engage the housemates with a comedy skit inspired by the week’s nomination process, providing a much-needed reprieve from the tension.

We can’t wait to see what exciting events will take place in the today’s episode. Meanwhile, make sure to use one of the voting numbers to cast a vote for your favourite contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 8. The show airs on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa at 9:30 pm.

