The stage is set for another week of drama, strategy, and surprises in Bigg Boss. Don’t miss the chance to support your favourite contestants by voting for them. Voting for your preferred Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestants can be done via the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the following numbers:
- To vote for Hariteja: 7997983718
- To vote for Tasty Teja: 7997983722
- To vote for Prithviraj: 7997983709
- To vote for Yashmi: 7997983714
- To vote for Nikhil: 7997983707
- To vote for Manikanta: 7997983705
- To vote for Gautam: 7997983717
- To vote for Nabeel: 7997983704
- To vote for Prerana: 7997983708
Expectations for today’s episode
Following the last episode, audience reactions are divided, with various opinions emerging on the fairness and strategies behind the nominations. As voting lines open, fans can support their favourite contestants by voting for them. Based on the promos released, here is what we can expect from today’s episode:
1. Emotional Moments:
The promo teases an emotional conversation between Vishnu Priya and Gangavva. Vishnu Priya shares a heartfelt story from her life, bringing Gangavva to tears and offering a rare moment of tranquillity in the house.
2, Entertainment and Laughter:
Manikanta is seen lightening the mood through a humorous exchange with Gangavva. Rohini, Teja, Gautam, and Avinash engage the housemates with a comedy skit inspired by the week’s nomination process, providing a much-needed reprieve from the tension.
We can’t wait to see what exciting events will take place in the today’s episode. Meanwhile, make sure to use one of the voting numbers to cast a vote for your favourite contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 8. The show airs on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa at 9:30 pm.
