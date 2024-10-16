This week’s nominations, set against a cowboy-themed backdrop, have intensified tensions within the Bigg Boss house. The nomination process extended across two episodes, leading to heated exchanges and shifting alliances. That said, here are the key highlights from the latest episode from Day 44 of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

The House’s New Target: OG vs Teja:

Tasty Teja emerged as the primary target for the OG clan this week. The nomination process, designed with multiple layers, allowed housemates to strategize their votes.

Members of the OG clan, including Nikhil, Nabeel, Prithviraj, and Manikanta, discussed ways to nominate Teja while protecting Prerana. However, Teja effectively defended himself, citing his gameplay throughout the week, and managed to evade nominations despite the concerted effort against him.

Friends and Nominations:

A significant confrontation unfolded when Teja nominated Yashmi, arguing that friends should not nominate each other. Yashmi countered, asserting that friendship does not preclude nominations and that she had the right to nominate based on her perception of the game.

The disagreement sparked a broader discussion, with some housemates and viewers divided over who was in the right.

Prerana later clarified that she and Yashmi had a mutual understanding, allowing them to separate game strategy from friendship. This prompted Hariteja to apologize to Yashmi, stating that had she known of their arrangement, she might have made a different decision.

Revenge Nomination:

Vishnu Priya stirred further controversy by attempting to nominate Nayani Pavani as revenge for nominating her the previous week.

Bigg Boss intervened, reminding Vishnu Priya that revenge is not a valid reason for nomination and that stronger points are required. Such interventions have been seen in previous seasons, making this a familiar scenario.

Nabeel and Gautam’s Disagreement:

A dispute arose when Gautam nominated Nabeel, citing issues with his approach during the Airport task. Nabeel defended his actions, accusing Gautam of being a “safe player” who avoids engaging with others. Gautam explained that a misunderstanding influenced his behavior during the task, as he thought receiving the most votes would lead to eviction, based on previous seasons.

The argument escalated with sarcastic remarks and raised voices, as the two housemates exchanged barbs.

Clash Between Avinash and Prithviraj:

Avinash and Prithviraj dominated much of the episode’s attention due to a prolonged argument. Prithviraj nominated Avinash, referencing Avinash’s earlier nomination of him, in which Avinash claimed that Prithviraj had not been obvious in the house.

Avinash admitted that his wife influenced his opinion rather than his own observations. Prithviraj criticized Avinash for lacking his perspective, leading to a loud and contentious exchange between the two.

The Game-Changer:

This week saw the introduction of a twist involving the immunity shield.

Both Avinash and Gangavva from the Royals clan had earned immunity during the fifth week’s Reload Event. Avinash was initially nominated and chose to use his immunity shield to replace himself with Hariteja. He justified this decision by pointing out that Hariteja flipped her points during a discussion with Prithviraj, where she struggled to defend her points.

Nominated Contestants:

A total of nine contestants face nomination this week. From the Royals clan, Gautam, Teja, and Hariteja are up for elimination, while the OG clan has Prithvi, Yashmi, Nikhil, Manikanta, Nabeel, and Prerana nominated. The nomination process concluded on a tense note, setting up an unpredictable week ahead.

