The unofficial polls showcase that Nikhil and Gautam compete for the Top two positions. Some polls show Gautam in the first place, some voting polls show Nikhil at the top. Nabeel and Prerana are in the third and fourth positions, with Avinash having the least votes. Bigg Boss is unpredictable, so we need to wait and see who will lift the trophy. Voting polls will now decide who will win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, so vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the numbers given below:

Nabeel: 7997983704

Prerana: 7997983708

Avinash: 7997983715

Gautam: 7997983717

Nikhil: 7997983707

Highlights

Now that the top five contestants have been finalized, they will compete to increase the winner’s prize money. Special guests visit the house and participate in the games to entertain the audience. Here are some of the key highlights:

1. Nuvvunte Naa Jathagaa

The cast from Nuvvunte Naa Jathagaa played a game with the housemates. Both teams played well, and in the end, the housemates won the game, adding 12,489/- to the winner’s prize money.

2. Limitless Entertainment

Avinash recited a Telangana folk song to entertain the housemates and the audience.

The housemates then played hide and seek and adding to their fun moments, Bigg Boss started taunting them with the hidden housemates.

Later Avinash was locked in the action room, where Bigg Boss provided entertainment by switching the lights off. This scene was similar to the ‘Haunted’ week in the fourth season, where Avinash was a housemate.

4. Illu Illalu Pillalu

The cast of Illu Illalu Pillalu conducted a fun game, interacting with the housemates. Later, the cast and housemates competed to add Rs 15,113/- to the winner’s prize money. Finally, the housemates won the game and added the money to the winner’s prize money.

Promos

The star of the Brahmamudi serial, Kavya, enters the house, charming the housemates. She interacts with the housemates in a friendly manner, promising the audience a fun-filled episode today!

Where to Watch?

Catch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 8 episodes on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa daily at 10 pm

