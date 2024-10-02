As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to air on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa, the excitement builds with the promo confirming the arrival of wildcard entries during the Reload Event on October 6 at 7 PM. Fans eagerly await the introduction of new contestants and their impact on the house dynamics. Based on the promos, here’s what else we expect from the upcoming episodes:

1. Colour, Colour, Which Colour?

In today’s episode, viewers can also expect some lighter moments, with Bigg Boss introducing the Morning Masti task, Colour Colour Which Colour? In this fun activity, housemates must find objects matching a colour announced by Bigg Boss.

The losers will face amusing punishments, including Manikanta dancing to an item song, Nabeel filling a bucket with water using a spoon, Yashmi attempting to make Manikanta laugh, and Prithvi dressing up as a girl. A day of entertainment is guaranteed!

2. The Race for the Chief Position:

According to the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 8 promo, eight wildcard entries are set to join the house soon, adding to the ongoing drama. The race for the next clan chief intensifies, with Manikanta and Yashmi at odds. Manikanta questions Yashmi’s gameplay as chief, but Prithvi chooses Yashmi over him, prompting Manikanta to sarcastically thank the house.

Seetha confronts him, stating the conflict was only between him and Yashmi, while Nainika criticizes his claim of being “cornered.” The promo ended with Yashmi challenging Manikanta’s bid for leadership.

Mid-Week Elimination

With a mid-week elimination looming, it’s time to cast your votes and support your favorite contestant.

To vote for Nabeel, dial 7997983704

To vote for Nikhil, dial 7997983707

To vote for Manikanta, dial 7997983705

To vote for Vishnu Priya, dial 7997983713

To vote for Aditya, dial 7997983702

To vote for Nainika, dial 7997983710

Make sure to vote today and save your favourite contestant!

