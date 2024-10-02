As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 enters its fifth week, the anticipation is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly awaiting new twists and the much-anticipated wildcard entries. According to a promo released by Star Maa, some familiar celebrity faces are expected to return, sparking excitement and suspense among the audience. That said, here’s a recap of the last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. Manikanta’s Misunderstanding

The episode began with a conversation between Yashmi and Prerana, where Yashmi expressed her desire for Manikanta’s elimination, labeling him as a “fake person” who, in her view, doesn’t deserve to remain in the house.

Tensions escalated later in the episode when Manikanta and Nabeel were seen arguing over a misunderstanding related to groceries. Fortunately, the conflict was resolved after Aditya intervened and helped them reconcile.

2. “Survival of the Fittest” Returns with a Twist

Last week’s task Survival of the Fittest challenge has returned, with added stakes. This week, the winning clan will earn ₹1.5 lakh and gain weekly advantages. The critical twist this time is that if either of the clans fails to win the challenge, a wildcard contestant will be introduced.

In contrast to the previous week’s system, where winning the challenge prevented a wildcard entry, this new twist has heightened the tension and excitement within the house.

Challenge 1: Taalam Vidipinchu Tyre Ni Nadipinchu

The first challenge of the week, Taalam Vidipinchu Tyre Ni Nadipinchu, required housemates to place tires into designated slots, with the added difficulty of unlocking the tires from a locked swimming pool.

With a time limit of 10 minutes, Vishnu Priya from the Kantara clan faced off against Nikhil from the Shakti clan, while Nainika acted as the Sanchalak. Unfortunately, both clans failed to complete the task, resulting in the addition of a wildcard entry.

Challenge 2: Jagrathaga Naduvu Ledhante Padhthavu

The second challenge, Jagrathaga Naduvu Ledhante Padhthavu, involved housemates balancing on a see-saw-like structure while carrying eight balls into a basket within a time limit of eight minutes. Manikanta volunteered to represent the Kantara clan, while Yashmi was selected to compete for the Shakti clan. After an intense contest, Yashmi secured victory for the Shakti clan.

A Loss for the Kantara Clan

Due to losing both challenges, the Kantara clan was required to remove one of their members from participating in future challenges, after a discussion among the Kantara clan members, Nainika and Nabeel proposed that Seetha be excluded due to her immunity. V

ishnu Priya and Prerana suggested Manikanta’s removal, for his inability to follow through on previous opportunities. As a result, Seetha announced that Manikanta would be excluded from the upcoming challenges.

Challenge 3: Roll Baby Roll

The third challenge, Roll Baby Roll, required housemates to roll balls across a rotating board to score at least 50 points within five minutes. Manikanta served as the Sanchalak for the task, with Aditya representing the Shakti clan and Nabeel competing for the Kantara clan. Aditya played well in the challenge, scoring 65 points and winning the task for his clan.

A Victory for the Shakti Clan

With the Kantara clan losing three consecutive challenges, the Shakti clan was granted the advantage of removing a contestant from the opposing clan. After a discussion, Nikhil, Yashmi, and Prithvi decided to remove Seetha from future challenges.

Discussions and Reflections

Following these events, housemates discussed Seetha’s decision to send Nabeel for the Roll Baby Roll challenge and the reason for her removal from future tasks. Seetha explained that Nabeel had volunteered for the challenge, a statement Nabeel later confirmed in a separate discussion with Manikanta. Meanwhile, the Shakti clan believed that Seetha may have consistently selected Nabeel to secure victories for their clan.

Mid-Week Elimination

As we wrap up the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 recap, here’s a reminder that a mid-week elimination is looming ahead. It’s time to cast your votes and support your favorite contestant.

To vote for Nabeel, dial 7997983704

To vote for Nikhil, dial 7997983707

To vote for Manikanta, dial 7997983705

To vote for Vishnu Priya, dial 7997983713

To vote for Aditya, dial 7997983702

To vote for Nainika, dial 7997983710

Make sure to vote today and save your favourite contestant!

