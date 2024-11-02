Bigg Boss Telugu is a popular reality show with a huge viewership from all ages. The audience receives this entertaining show well because of the familiar faces from different shows that come to Bigg Boss as contestants, the action-packed games, and the intense drama in the Bigg Boss house. Yesterday’s episode was filled with emotional moments and comedy skits, that made the audience shed tears of joy and happiness. Here are the main highlights of the last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. Meet The New Mega Chief:

.Despite his poor health, Avinash competed with the other participants and became the Mega Chief. Avinash and Nabeel made a deal together and successfully removed Prerana and Nikhil from the contender race. Avinash hesitated because he knew Nabeel had given up, but Nabeel reassured him that it was fine. With that, Avinash became the Mega Chief.

2. Nikhil’s Aggressive Behavior Raises Questions:

Nikhil is one of the most strong housemates in the Bigg Boss house. He was the Chief for four weeks straight, proving his leadership and physical strength in the house. Lately, his behavior has been raising concerns amongst the audience. During the Panipattu task, Nikhil was aggressive with his gameplay. This divided the audience as to whether he was right or wrong.

During the Mega Chief race, Nikhil kicked Avinash and Nabeel with his hands and legs. Nabeel also injured Nikhil during the struggle, and these clips have gone viral across different social media platforms. The audience is disappointed that Nikhil is losing himself to his aggression.

3. Bigg Boss’s Gifts to the Housemates:

Bigg Boss gave several gifts to the housemates for the festive season. The housemates received sweets and several groceries from Bigg Boss. Along with the sweets, Nabeel was also excused from his vow not to consume sweets in the Bigg Boss house.

The housemates had the chance to make rangoli in the garden area, celebrating the festival spirit. A song played, containing iconic statements from the housemates as a remix, to which the housemates danced and enjoyed themselves. After the rangoli making, Bigg Boss also increased the kitchen timer, making the housemates even happier.

4. Family Messages:

Some housemates sacrificed their family messages during the last Sunday’s special episode. In yesterday’s episode, the housemates saw their family messages after choosing from two housemates. Nabeel, Teja, Nayani, Rohini, Vishnu Priya, and Prithvi received the family messages. All of them became emotional and happy after seeing their family encourage them.

5. Entertainer Mega Chief:

Avinash was required to entertain Bigg Boss for two minutes to get two extra milk packets. Avinash entertained the housemates and the audience with his imitations of different actors, eliciting laughs and giggles.

6. Diwali Celebrations:

After the emotional messages, Bigg Boss gifted crackers and Diwali goods to the housemates to enjoy. The housemates fired the Diwali goods carefully and danced to songs. The housemates celebrated the festival together, in happiness.

7. Surprise Gifts:

The celebrations ended, but Bigg Boss was not done celebrating with the housemates. Avinash, Yashmi, and Hariteja received their family messages. The trio were overjoyed and became emotional after receiving their messages. The housemates also received food for the night, wrapping up the episode in a warm and comforting style.

Expectations:

The weekly episodes are over and the voting polls have closed. While the elimination is looming over the nominated housemates, there is the weekend episode where the host will point out the housemate’s gameplay. The audience awaits the host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, to correct the housemate’s aggressive gameplay and behaviours.

