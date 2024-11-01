Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is airing on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel daily at 9:30 pm. The show is in its ninth week of airing and the housemates are showing their true colours, playing games, and showcasing different strategies.

Today is the last day before the voting polls close, sealing the contestants’ fate in the show. Use your power as the audience and support your favourite contestant by voting through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the numbers given below:

Yashmi: 7997983714

Gautam: 7997983717

Hariteja: 7997983718

Nayani Pavani: 7997983720

Tasty Teja: 7997983722

Highlights from previous episode:

The weekly task, BB Intiki Daredi, has a Ludo pattern of advancing in the Mega Chief Contender race, which introduced the housemates to playing their games. Yesterday’s episode was packed with comedy, drama and high-energy moments:

1. Yashmi and Nikhil’s bickering:

Yashmi and Nikhil are in the midst of a cold war after Yashmi’s red team lost in the Panipattu task. Since then, the duo engaged in multiple arguments, fights, and screaming fests, drawing the audience’s attention. Nikhil and Yashmi continued to argue, back and forth during yesterday’s episode.

2. Nikhil: Right or Wrong:

Nikhil sternly said he would play his game and never apologized for playing the Panipattu task. The audience has mixed opinions about Nikhil’s gameplay during the Panipattu task. Some agree that Nikhil was too aggressive, while others argue he was playing the task. However, this is left off as an open ending, which might be resolved in the weekend episode.

3. Kitchen Timer with Children!

The kitchen timer ran out in the middle of the day, earning groans and whines from the housemates. Avinash and Rohini become kids in the Bigg Boss house, where the housemates need to give the kids whatever they want and bear with their tantrums.

Avinash and Rohini entertained the audience with their performance as two bratty children and kept the housemates on their toes to keep up with the kids.

4. Thaado Pedo:

The final challenge for the week is called Thaado Pedo. The participants must gather different rope parts, form a rope, and use it to pull the lucky box in the middle of the garden area.

Rohini, Gautam, Teja, and Nikhil compete for the challenge fiercely, captivating the audience with their intense gameplay.

Nikhil won the challenge, making the Blue team win. The Blue team gave the yellow cards to the Red and Green teams. Vishnu Priya and Gautam from the Green and Red teams get removed from the game.

5. Gautam’s Removal:

Gautam’s removal from the game had different reviews from housemates. Hariteja told Gautam he shouldn’t have been removed because he was one step behind Prerana, while Yashmi did not move from the starting point. Yashmi thought her decision was fair and apologized to Gautam, who agreed with Yashmi.

6. Mega Chief Contender Race:

Nikhil, Hariteja, Avinash, Prerana, Nabeel, and Teja become the Meg Chief contenders. The six members were given the challenge, Thiruguthune Undu Geliche Varaku. Yashmi is the Sanchalak for the task.

The participants were needed to roam around a circle, wearing a sack filled with small balls. The participants competed fiercely, with Hariteja and Teja getting removed from the first two rounds.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the remaining participants starting to plan different strategies to win.

Expectations for today’s episode

The Diwali celebrations light up the Bigg Boss house, with the housemates adorned in festive attires, and decorations filled in the house. The housemates had an opportunity to design rangolis and celebrate the festival of lights. The housemates also had the chance to see the family video messages from last Sunday’s episode.

Today’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has the festival’s grandeur, emotional moments, and the final part of the Mega Chief task. Based on the unofficial polls, Nayani Pavani is in the danger zone followed by Hariteja and Tasty Teja. The elimination is as unpredictable as the audience, so while we wait for the elimination, the voting polls are active today, which is the last day.

