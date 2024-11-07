This week is the tenth and most crucial week in the Bigg Boss house. The voting competition will be the toughest this week.

Based on the unofficial polls, Hariteja is in the danger zone, with Gautam leading in the voting polls. After Nayani Pavani’s elimination, there are 12 contestants left in the house. On the other hand, there are some rumors that there might be a double elimination this week. Who will be evicted is not yet clear, which means that the contestants are in for a dramatic scene for the weekend.

Save your favorite contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 from impending elimination by voting in the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialing the voting numbers below.

Yashmi: 7997983714

Prerana: 7997983708

Nikhil: 7997983707

Prithvi: 7997983709

Hariteja: 7997983718

Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

Highlights:

Yesterday’s episode had a pinch of drama, comedy, and action-packed tasks. Here are the highlights:

1. Key ni Pattu Contendership ni Gelichetattu:

Prithvi was next in line to protect his contendership. In the challenge, key ni pattu contendership ni gelichetattu, he chose to compete with Vishnu Priya. Yashmi was the Sanchalak of the challenge.

The challenge was surrounding three keys, obtained by crossing several tough barriers. Vishnu Priya was leading the challenge but was soon overtaken by Prithvi.

2. Prithvi’s Gameplay:

During the second key search, Prithvi brought his first key from the garden and threw it across the action room, which Vishnu Priya later picked. The audience was divided by Prithvi’s behavior where some supported his strategy, while others were disappointed that he used a form of foul play.

Teja also questioned Prithvi’s actions toward Vishnu Priya, stating it was a foul play. Prithvi won the task and added 99,000 to the winner’s prize money.

He gave the orange suitcase to Vishnu Priya, recognizing her leadership qualities when she was Mega Chief and for her efforts in the challenge.

3. Baruvaina Sanchi:

Yashmi, Prerana, and Vishnu Priya were made to compete with each other and retain their contendership. The challenge ‘Baruvaina Sanchi’ focused on landing a duffle bag by crossing several physical barriers like sand, water, and ropes.

Hariteja was the Sanchalak of the challenge. The three ladies competed fiercely till the end, with Prerana emerging as the winner.

A black suitcase was placed in the garden area, which Prerana opened after obtaining support from the housemates. The suitcase had 2,12,000, which was larger than her suitcase amount, which was only one lakh.

4. Sweet Bribe:

Bigg Boss called Teja and Prerana to the confession room to take part in a sweet bribery. Bigg Boss offered one cupcake for gossip about any housemate to both Teja and Prerana. Teja spilled some gossip about Nikhil, Yashmi, and Gautam. Bigg Boss asked Teja who his crush was in the house, to which he laughed. He said that he liked Prerana not as a crush but he liked her personality in the house.

Prerana was called in and was asked for some gossip about any housemate. Prerana said that Nikhil likes Yashmi but is not admitting it. She also said that Gangavva is the most genuine person in the house.

5. Teja’s Ploy:

Teja started another prank after coming out of the confession room. He said that Bigg Boss gave him an announcement.

He asked Yashmi to choose another housemate to give her an orange suitcase. This caused a little commotion where Prithvi confronts Yashmi to fight for her orange suitcase, instead of giving it away.

The audience was left off when the episode ended with Yashmi and Vishnu Priya discussing the behaviors of Prithvi and the other guys in the house. We need to see how Teja’s prank will turn out in today’s episode.

6. The Mega Chief:

Bigg Boss Live showed Prerana becoming the tenth Mega Chief of the season. The tenth week is the family week where the housemate’s family members visit them in the house.

The final challenge for becoming the Mega Chief was where the housemates would choose the contender who was deserving of becoming the Mega Chief. The housemates chose Prerana as their Mega Chief for the week.

Expectations:

The newly released promo is packed with suspense.

Vishnu and Yashmi compete to retain their contendership status in the ‘Screw Ni Tippu’ challenge. Yashmi won the challenge and opened up an orange suitcase that had 75,000 rupees. But the real twist occurs when the housemates notice that Yashmi opened Vishnu’s suitcase and not hers. Yashmi is seen rushing to the room to get her suitcase, where the promo ended.

