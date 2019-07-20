The third season of Telugu reality show Bigg Boss will be going on air on Sunday, 21 July. Set to be hosted by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show comes after the success of its first two seasons, hosted by Jr NTR and Nani respectively. While it was Siva Balaji who won the title in 2017, Kausal Manda was declared as the winner in the previous season. Bigg Boss 3 Telugu will have 15 contestants battling it out in the house.

The upcoming season will be having a range of celebrities including actors, anchors, journalists, and other artists. Actors Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Hema, Ali Reza, Himaja, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Rohini, comedian Mahesh Vitta, TV hosts Sreemukhi, ‘Teenmaar’ Savitri, journalist Jaffar, singer Rahul Sipligunj, choreographer Baba Bhaskar, are likely to make their entry into the Bigg Boss house this season.

Premiere amidst sexual harassment row

Allegations of casting couch though have cast clouds over the show’s fate. Journalist Swetha Reddy and actor Gayatri Gupta filed police complaints against the show’s organisers alleging sexual harassment.

The complainants had alleged that they were cheated and misled by a few staffers of STAR MAA, who were in charge of selecting the contestants for Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. While Ms. Gupta claimed that her name was dropped from the list after she refused to give in to sexual favours, Ms. Reddy alleged that she was fat-shamed, apart from being asked to “impress” a certain person.

It may be noted that security was beefed up at the residence of Nagarjuna following a call for protests given by women’s and students’ groups.