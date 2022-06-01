The void can never be filled. While performing at a live concert in Kolkata the singer lost his life after complaining of chest pain yesterday. One of the best playback singers in the industry, Krishnakumar Kunnath famously called KK has given many super hits. Not only in Hindi, but his voice has also created magic across various languages including Telugu. Remembering him through his songs, here are the best songs of late singer KK in Telugu movies.

Scroll down to reminisce the magical voice of KK in these Telugu songs.

#1 Dayi Dayi Damma

Voiced by KK and Mahalakshmi Iyer this superhit Telugu song was from the movie Indra. Starring Chiranjeevi and Sonali Bendre in lead roles this movie was directed by B Gopal. The actor himself mourned the death of the singer by recalling this song. The actor tweeted “Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul. He sang ‘Daayi Daayi Daama’ from ‘Indra’ for me. My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace!”

#2 I’m Waiting For You

The love anthem of the then youth, this sensational hit by KK was from the movie Oye. Directed by Anand Ranga, the cast of the movie includes Siddharth and Shamlee in lead roles. This song when on to steal the hearts of many in the Telugu speaking states.

#3 Avunu Nijam

The superhit song from the movie Athadu is yet another classic from the late singer KK. The movie which stars Mahesh Babu and Trisha was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The lead actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by KK’s untimely demise! One of our finest singers… Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

#4 My Heart is Beating

Yet another love anthem from Trivikram’s movie Jalsa, this KK song received is one of those classics that is relevant even today. The magic of his voice goes to live on within his songs. This superhit movie stars Pawan Kalyan and Ilena D’Cruz in lead roles.

#5 Feel My Love

This song from the movie Arya directed by Sukumar can be considered the best of KK songs in Telugu. A song which went viral and became the ringtone and caller tune of every mobile phone user is a classic which will be cherished for generations. Allu Arjuna and Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji play the lead roles in the movie.

#6 Cheliya Cheliya

Voiced by KK along with singer Suchitra, this song from the movie Gharshana stars Asin and Venkatesh in lead roles. Directed by GaUtham Vasudev Menon this movie along with the song along with the movie was a huge box office hit. The 2004 song was a big hit among the then dance enthusiasts.

#7 Evvarineppudu

This song from the 2001 movie Manasantha Nuvve was an emotional love song which was loved by many. The meaningful song written by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry was sung by the late playback singer KK. The emotions he brings to this song are unparalleled.

The late singer voiced many more superhits for the Telugu Film Industry. Songs like Cheliya from Yevadu, Devude Digi from the movie Santhosam, and I am Very Sorry from the movie Nuvve Nuvve among many more will always remain classics. He shall be etched in our memories forever with his songs.

Let us know in the comments below which is your favourite Telugu song sung by the best playback singer KK?