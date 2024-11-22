Noted stage artiste and founder of Rangasai Nataka Sangam and Rangasai Nataka Grandhalayam, AVVS Murthy, well known as Badamgir Sai for the people of Visakhapatnam, was announced dead on 21 November. He was 63. A resident of Visakhapatnam, Badamgir Sai was suffering from a problem in his brain leading up to his death. He was admitted to a hospital in Muralinagar in the city as his health condition deteriorated. He died while undergoing treatment.

With a penchant for acting since childhood, he played different roles in plays, particularly mythological, and got applause from drama lovers.

Besides acting, Badamgir Sai contributed a lot to keep alive theatre arts. It was he who got the world famous Surabhi troupe performed in the city for a record 40 days.

He established Rangasai Nataka Sangham in 2010 and organised a number of shows in the city through it.

Extending a helping hand to the stage artistes, who have been leading a miserable life due poor patronage to the theatre arts, he had honoured a number of stage artistes.

With a view to passing on the flavour of theatre arts to future generations, he started collecting books related to plays and playlets and later established Rangasai Nataka Grandhalayam with a collection of over 10,000 books in Visakhapatnam.

Various cultural organisations and those who know his contribution for the survival of theatre arts expressed shock over the death Badamgir Sai.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu