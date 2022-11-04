After a dramatic scene of events that occurred yesterday around arresting senior Telugu Desam Party leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu in his residence in Anakapalli District, the Visakhapatnam Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted him bail.

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh CID officials arrested Patrudu and his son for alleged land encroachment and forgery of documents. In their third attempt to arrest the former Minister, the cops acted upon credible information and arrested them during the early hours of Thursday at their residence in Narsipatnam. According to reports, the police brought them to the Arilova AP CID office and registered multiple cases under Sections of IPC for forgery.

Patrudu and his son were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Simhachalam and were produced before the Judge of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday evening. The Judge refused to remand the TDP leader and directed the officials to issue a notice under section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code. The Judge also mentioned that section 467 of the IPC does not apply to the case.

Other leaders of the TDP party alleged that the ruling government had resorted to this step and celebrated the victory. Padmavati, the wife of Ayyanna Patrudu, said that ‘justice has prevailed.’ Followers of the senior leader celebrated the issue of bail to Ayyanna Patrudu and his son in all the TDP offices in Narasipatnam and Visakhapatnam.

