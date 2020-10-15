A container lorry toppled on an auto-rickshaw near the NAD flyover in Vizag on Thursday morning. However, no casualties were reported with all the passengers in the auto-rickshaw escaping the mishap safely.

As per sources, the container lorry, carrying a load of iron, was heading towards the port via NAD junction. Reports claim that the vehicle lost balance upon hitting an uneven road near the flyover and toppled over an auto-rickshaw, which was travelling adjacent to it. While the collapse meant that the three-wheeler was crushed flat, the passengers escaped with minor injuries. The Kancharapalem traffic police soon swung into action to take the necessary measures. A case has been registered with an investigation being initiated into the accident.

Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Botcha Satyanarayana recently inaugurated another arm of the NAD flyover in Vizag. The arm facilitates vehicular movement from NAD Junction to Gopalapatnam. The arm from Gopalapatnam to Marripalem is also expected to be thrown open to the public soon. The NAD flyover is expected to be completed by November-end. It will be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister stated.

The much-awaited NAD flyover, which was launched in 2017, is expected to ease traffic in one of the busiest junctions in Visakhapatnam. While the flyover was slated to be opened for public use much earlier, several factors such as lorry strike, unavailability of sand, and the COVID-19-forced lockdown caused a delay, the firm responsible for the project had revealed earlier.