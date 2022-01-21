On 21 January, 2022, Joint Collector, M. Venugopal Reddy, held a review meeting regarding the Animal Welfare Laws in Visakhapatnam District, at the District Collectorate. Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry, District Police Department, Transportation Department, and the Endowments Department, were present at the review meeting. The Joint Collector instructed the authorities to keep a keen eye on any illegal animal trafficking in Visakhapatnam, and take strict actions to eliminate any such treacherous activities. He also added that action must be taken against the animal cruelty in the district.

The Joint Collector mandated that all the Goshalas, and canine breeders in the district, must come under the recognition of the Animal Welfare Board. He also mentioned that the adoption of calves, donated by devotees to the Simhachalam Temple, must be closely monitored by the authorities. Speaking about the proposed animal shelter at Kusuluvada Village, he ordered the board to take required action to initiate the project, and use the CSR funds for constructing the shelter. Additionally, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) veterinarians were ordered to intensify the number of family planning operations for the stray dogs. He added that the relocation of these stray dogs, by GVMC, must be carried out properly.

The representatives of the Endowments Department, were instructed by the Joint Collector, to attend the District Animal Welfare meetings from here on. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Simhachalam Temple, Forest Department, and Regional Transport Office (RTO), to review the Animal Welfare Laws and the situation of illegal animal trafficking in Visakhapatnam.

Recently, the AP Police Department raided various places in Andhra Pradesh, where cockfighting was organised for the Sankranti festival. Over 1,700 roosters and 1,600 knives were seized by the police during the Pongal season. Despite the ban of cockfighting, over 1,000 arenas were setup to conduct cockfighting across the state. As per an estimate, illegal transactions of amount close to Rs. 1,500 crore, took place for gambling over cockfights. Cockfighting has been illegal since 1960, and is considered as animal cruelty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.