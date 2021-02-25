Months of battling a worldwide pandemic have focussed a spotlight on the importance of mental health and India’s approach towards an often neglected healthcare issue. Taking a step forward in this direction, the Department of Psychology, Andhra University (AU), is all set to conduct a psychometric expo in Vizag. The three-day event which commences at 10 AM on 26 February, will conclude on 28 February (National Science Day).

Speaking to media, Dr MVR Raju, Senior Professor and Head of the Department (HoD), AU Psychology Dept., Mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It incorporates a wide range of issues, from clinically diagnosed mental disorders to substance abuse and addiction. He further said, “The number of people suffering from mental health issues across India has been steadily increasing over the past few years. As a result, the life expectancy in the country is limited to 65 years. On the other hand, those individuals living abroad have an average life expectancy of 85 years. However, this can be extended by creating awareness on the importance of mental health and providing counselling services to those who are in need.”

In an attempt to extend its support, the Department of Psychology, AU, will be conducting free psychometric tests on the frontline workers who have been serving Vizag during the pandemic. The examinations will be focussed on aspects including stress, depression, anxiety, and well-being. According to Mr Raju, doctors, paramedical staff, and sanitary workers will be tested on the first day of the psychometric expo. The District Police Department will be tested on the second day. Journalists and other frontline workers can get themselves examined on the final day of the three-day event.

Timings: From 10 AM onwards

Date: From 26 February 2021 to 28 February 2021

Location: Department of Psychology, Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam