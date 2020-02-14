Two Andhra University (AU) professors, who were accused of sexual harassment, have been bound over under Section 41/109 CrPC by the Vizag Police, on Thursday.

Speaking at the III Town Police Station, in Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam Zone – 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ranga Reddy, said that the two were identified as K Rameshbabu, an associate professor in Marine Living Resources (MLR) Department, and R Swami Das, head of the Social Work Department. It was also revealed that the Vizag police held a meeting with the Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, and a decision was made to demote both the professors. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) PVSN Murthy, Circle Inspector (CI) K Rama Rao, and Sub-Inspector (SI) Paidi Raju were also present at the press meet.

Reports of three AU professors booked under three different cases of harassment have come to light in this week alone. While Swami Das was booked for making lewd, double entendre remarks in the classroom, Ramesh Babu was accused of dowry harassment. It was later found that Ramesh Babu was involved in an extra-marital affair with a research scholar from the University.

In what was the first distress call, using the newly set up Disha Control Centre, a 40-year-old woman on Wednesday accused another AU professor of sexually harassing her on an APSRTC bus. The perpetrator, K Basavaiah was taken into custody immediately.