The ‘Vayoshri’ scheme kicked off its mission to empower eligible senior citizens, aged 60 and above with essential assistive devices, with a registration drive on 27 February 2024. The camp was organized at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Cooperation (GVMC) Primary School, in Peda Jalaripeta, Visakhapatnam. This is a part of the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, one of the welfare schemes in India initiated by the Central Government to enhance the quality of life of disabled senior citizens belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

The program was a joint effort, involving the cooperation of Rajya Sabha member, G V L Narasimha Rao, the Central government organization, the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), and the district administration.

Several camps were held across the district. Representatives from ALIMCO and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) actively contributed to the success of this endeavor.

A similar camp is scheduled at the Port stadium in the Old Town area today (28 February). Senior citizens are encouraged to participate and seize this opportunity.

What happens in the ‘Vayoshri’ scheme camps?

Senior citizens belonging to the below-poverty-line category requiring assistive aids—such as hearing aids, spectacles, wheelchairs, walking sticks, artificial dentures, and tripods—will receive them free of cost. These devices have been meticulously crafted by ALIMCO.

Interested seniors can register their names in the special camps being conducted across the district. To benefit from this initiative, they must provide copies of their White Ration Card, Aadhar Card, and two passport-sized photographs.

About Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana:

The Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) is one of the Central Government’s welfare schemes in India, aimed at supporting senior citizens who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. The scheme provides physical aids and assisted-living devices to senior citizens suffering from age-related disabilities or infirmities such as low vision, hearing impairment, loss of teeth, and locomotor disability.

