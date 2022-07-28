Jahnavi Dangeti, a young aspiring pilot-astronaut from Palakollu, Andhra Pradesh reached out to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday morning to seek financial assistance for her training.

Jahnavi who is the first Indian to participate in the NASA International Air and Space Program, met the CM in Rajahmundry just before he set out to meet the people in flood-affected areas. She expressed her dream of flying to space along the lines of Kalpana Chawal and Sunita Williams. The aspirant requested CM Jagan to help her achieve her goal and aid the financial expenses of her training.

CM Jagan who appreciated the girl for her achievements assured her that the government will provide her with the required support. Jahnavi, who later addressed the media, said that she had participated in the space program conducted in Poland, where she was recognised as the first youngest woman to participate in a space training camp. She elaborated on her dream of becoming a pilot-astronaut and expressed gratitude towards the CM for his assurance.

Jahnavi hails from Palakollu, West Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh is a BTech student from Punjab University and aspires to become a pilot-astronaut.

