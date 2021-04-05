As many as 235 individuals tested positive for Covid-19, in Visakhapatnam District, on Sunday morning. It may be noted that this is the highest single day-tally registered this year. With the newly reported cases, the total count of Covid cases, in Visakhapatnam District, has reached 63,111. While the cases have been on the rise over the past few weeks, the occurrence of Covid cases is higher in the urban areas when compared to the rural areas of Visakhapatnam.

Shedding light on the areas, witnessing a surge in Covid cases in the district, Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal, and Visakhapatnam District Covid Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, pointed out that 80 percent of the active cases are from the city. Speaking to Yo!, Dr Sudhakar informed, that the periphery (outskirts) of Vizag has been reporting more infections than some densely populated central localities. Sharing further details, he said, “Under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, Madhurawada, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, and Arilova, are the areas that have been recording the majority of the Covid cases in Visakhapatnam.”

When asked if we can expect strict curbs, in the wake of the increase in Covid cases, the AMC Principal said that the district administration has decided against imposing a lockdown. Adding that contact tracing, and isolation, are the key factors to contain the virus, he mentioned that they have scaled up the testing strategy in the district too. “The Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) are keeping a tab on those who test positive for Covid in the district. The contact tracing is also being done effectively,” the Visakhapatnam District Covid Special Officer said.

Urging the public to get vaccinated, he said that at least 70 percent of the population should receive the shots to halt the spread of the coronavirus. If the citizens pay no heed to the safety protocols, Dr Sudhakar also warned that the cases might continue to show an upward trend in the coming days.