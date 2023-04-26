On Tuesday, 25 April 2023, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) launched a tour package between Visakhapatnam and Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu to cater to the pilgrims. District Public Transport Officer K Ravi Kumar, speaking to the media, stated that this initiative aims at promoting temple tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the press release, the APSRTC would operate special buses every month around the Pournami (full moon day) time as a part of the Visakhapatnam-Arunachalam tour package. The first bus would start from the Dwarak Bus Station on 3 May 2023 at 4 pm and reach Arunachalam on 5 May. This package is available in two classes- Super Luxury bus at Rs 4,000 and Indra AC at Rs 5,000 per head. Kanipakama, Golden Temple, and Sri Kalahasti are also included in the package.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.