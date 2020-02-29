The entire fleet of 600 APSRTC buses in Visakhapatnam will now be sporting a new look under the “Mana Bassu Mana Samskruti” initiative. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Madireddy Pratap, on Friday, said that the buses will now be displaying thematic paintings such as the Dhimsa dance of Araku, scenes from evergreen Telugu film Mayabazaar, and the former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

After unveiling the new look of 15 buses, Mr. Pratap said that the paintings will be reflecting the culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh. He said that local artists are being employed to give a new look to the Corporation’s buses.

Reportedly, the paintings are predominantly based on the historical monuments, pilgrim centres, tourist places, culture, and traditions of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The scenic beauty of Araku, Gandikota of Kadapa, Kolleru lake, Sankranti, Ugadi, artworks by Bapu and Ravi Varma, and Etikoppaka toys are a few other themes that have been painted on the APSRTC buses that will be commuting in Visakhapatnam. The revamped fleet is expected to hit the road completely in the coming six months.

Adding further, Mr. Pratap, who is also the Commissioner of Public Transport, stated that plans are afoot to make the services more public-friendly. As reported earlier, the APSRTC will also be introducing several new buses will under the name ‘Dolphin Cruise’, to improve the connectivity between Visakhapatnam and Amaravati.