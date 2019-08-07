Apple Card: What is Apple Card, Launch, Sign Up Process

Apple’s new credit card, called Apple Card has arrived on the company’s last earnings call as stated by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The card, created in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard, began its initial deployment by sending out an email invitation to some random people who signed up to be notified about the Apple Card. A “preview rollout” has begun today, 7 August 2019 and will be globally available to all iPhone users in the US later this month.

Apple Card signup process

Your iOS should be up-to-date. The signup requires iOS 12.4 The signup application requires personal information like address, birth date, income and

last four digits of your Social Security Number. The provided information goes to the Goldman Sachs for verification, which takes about a minute. The Goldman Sachs will approve or reject your application in real-time. Once your application is approved, your card will immediately show up in your Apple Wallet.

Next, to set up the card, you need a near field communication (NFC) tag, which will be present on the card. To activate the card, you need to tap your phone to the card.

About Apple Card

Once you are all done with activating and setting up the card, you will receive three credit card numbers associated with your Apple Card; the number assigned to your phone, the number assigned to your physical card and a virtual number allowing you to access in the app for online merchants that don’t accept Apple Pay.

The Apple Card does not have an expiry date or a security code and also, it does not have a card number printed on it. If misplaced, you can block the card with a single tap using Apple Wallet. You can also apply for Apple’s Titanium Card for free during the signup process and later, it will appear in your email.

In addition to promising no annual fee or late fee or over the limit fee, Apple provides various cashback offers. The users will get up to 3% cashback on purchases made directly from Apple, including digital purchases and subscriptions, 2% cashback on any purchase made using Apple Pay and 1% cashback on purchases made with the physical or titanium card.