COVID-19 continues to torment many of those who have recovered from the infection, even after being discharged from the hospital. Studies revealed that over 50 percent of individuals, who recovered from the novel coronavirus, suffer from symptoms that include breathlessness, chest pain and heart issues, crippling joint pains, general weakness, and other ailments. In an attempt to address the issue, the Apollo Hospitals Group launched the Post-COVID Recovery Clinics in Vizag. These post-recovery services will be provided to registered patients at all the Apollo hospitals treating COVID-19 across the country.

Stating that a number of sudden deaths in COVID-recovered patients have been reported, Apollo Hospitals Group (Visakhapatnam) Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr Sami mentioned that most of these were attributed to acute cardiac events. He further explained that while long-term problems were common among patients who have been hospitalised, even those who had recovered from a mild case could suffer from the prolonged effects of the virus. Some of the long-term effects may be severe and disabling in nature, he added.

Revealing the motto behind the initiative, Dr Sami said, “Many of the patients who recovered from COVID-19 at our hospitals have been contacting us for symptoms that they are having, not knowing where to go for treatment. To address the health issues faced by these individuals, we have set up these exclusive clinics to primarily focus on post-COVID care.”

These Post-COVID Recovery Clinics will be manned by a team of specialists including neurologists and immunologists to help patients deal with the aftermath of the coronavirus and restore them to health. “We have laid down the guidelines and further trained the clinicians to ensure that patients receive the recommended treatment. The Post-COVID Recovery Clinic in Vizag would enable monitoring of symptoms on an ongoing basis and deliver timely medical attention,” Apollo Hospitals Group (Visakhapatnam) COO said.

On Monday, these special clinics were launched at all the Apollo hospitals treating COVID-19 in Vizag, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysore, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Delhi, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. For appointments, one can visit Apollo Hospitals, Vizag, either at Health City and Ramnagar or call: 0891-2867777 / 2727272.