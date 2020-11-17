Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Culture, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Monday, met Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his camp office in Tadepalli. During his visit, the AP Tourism Minister discussed issues pertaining to strengthening the education and healthcare sectors with new junior and degree colleges and revamped hospitals in Vizag.

The AP Tourism Minister requested Mr Reddy to sanction permission to develop Bheemili – Narsipatnam road into a four-lane road. He added that the Vizianagaram – Sontyam road needs to be given a facelift too. Mr Rao sought the approval of the state government to allocate a junior college at Anandapuram and degree colleges at Madhurawada and Bheemili in Vizag

Requesting for augmenting the bed capacity at the hospitals in Vizag, the AP Tourism Minister proposed to furnish the 30-bed hospital at Bheemili into a 100-bed facility with state-of-the-art infrastructure. He also asked the AP Chief Minister to grant permission to convert Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) at Anandapuram and Revidi into 30-bed hospitals. Mr Rao brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that renovating the R&B guest house in Bheemili can be helpful in accommodating the central and state dignitaries during their visits to the constituency. The AP Tourism Minister later revealed that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has responded favourably and would soon look into these issues.

Earlier in September, AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao announced that Rs 10.04 crore had been sanctioned for the road widening project in Vizag. Sharing details about the project, he informed that the proposal was conceived, considering the traffic congestion witnessed along the Reddipalli – Padmanabham road. Stating that a stretch of 3.5 km will be developed as a part of the project, he mentioned that the state government allotted funds for the expansion works, in collaboration with the New Development Bank (NDB).