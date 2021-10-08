Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) in Vizag on Thursday.

Utilising the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, also known as the PM CARES Fund, the oxygen generation plant was established at a cost of Rs. 1,30,00,000. This plant’s equipment was provided by the Union Government and has a capacity of 1,00,000 Litres Per Minute (LPM). All the civil works were carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Speaking on the occasion, AP Tourism Minister said that 100 out of the 300 beds available at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) will have an oxygen facility. He also informed that of the Rs. 1.3 crore spent on the oxygen plant in Vizag, Rs. 80 lakh was provided by the Central Government and the remaining Rs. 50 lakh was spent by the Andhra Pradesh State government.

Similarly, Araku Member of Parliament (MP), G Madhavi, inaugurated a PSA plant at Araku on Thursday. This plant has the capacity of giving oxygen support to 24 patients simultaneously.

It could be noted that the first PSA oxygen plant in Vizag was set up at King George Hospital (KGH). This oxygen plant was also inaugurated by the AP Tourism Minister and has a capacity of 2,000 LPM. Work is in progress to set up 8 more PSA plants in the district. Area hospitals of Narsipatnam, Aganampudi, and the district hospital at Anakapalle will soon have a PSA oxygen plant each.