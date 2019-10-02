The AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has issued a job notification regarding the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) on 30 September 2019. As per the AP Police Notification, 50 vacancies have been announced at various locations within the State. Of these, 9 posts are allocated for Visakhapatnam Range (Zone – I).

Zone-wise distribution of AP Police Recruitment vacancies:

Visakhapatnam Range (Zone I) – 9

Eluru Range (Zone – II) – 10

Guntur Range (Zone – III) – 14

Kurnool Range (Zone – IV) – 17

The candidates applying for the AP Police Recruitment must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Law from any University Grants Commission (UGC) recognised university. While the minimum age for applying is 21 years (as on 01-07-2019), the maximum age is 42 years (as on 01-07-2019).

Online applications are available on the official website of APSLPRB. After filling the details, the candidates are required to make an online payment. For General and BC candidates, the examination fee is Rs 600/- and Rs 300/- for SC and ST candidates. The last date to apply for AP Police Recruitment is 31 October 2019.

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written examination and interview. As per the Andhra Pradesh Police Notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on 17 November 2019. Those who clear the written test will be called for an interview. The candidates selected in the interview will be offered a basic pay of Rs 37,100/- per month in the pay scale ranging from Rs 37,100 – Rs 91,450.