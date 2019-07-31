AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan marks his maiden visit to Vizag

On Wednesday, the newly sworn-in AP Governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, arrived in Vizag on a two-day visit from 31 July to 1 August.

The Governor is scheduled to visit the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Wednesday. After a quick inspection of the operational base of the ENC, the Governor is scheduled to visit the Government Circuit House for lunch. Later in the evening, the AP Governor will visit the Telugu Museum at Kailasagiri and YSR City Central Park. On Thursday, the Governor is expected to attend Andhra University, post which, he is scheduled to review the activities of Visakhapatnam Port while on a ferry ride.

Prior to the AP Governor’s maiden visit to Vizag, the District Collector, V Vinay Chand, and other officials made necessary arrangements in the city. The Collector inspected the Government Circuit House and also reviewed the arrangements at the Telugu Museum at Kailasagiri. Mr. Biswa Bhushan Harichandan’s visit was planned and co-ordinated among the revenue, GVMC, VMRDA, Police and the District Administration departments.

As reported earlier, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, a senior BJP leader, was appointed as the first full-time Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony was held on 24 July, administered by the High Court Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Praveen Kumar at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. It may be noted that the veteran leader was elected by Odisha Assembly five times from the constituencies of Chilka (twice). He had even held the portfolios of law ministry and fisheries in Odisha.