Governor Abdul Nazeer launched the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra in Visakhapatnam on Thursday echoing PM Modi’s developmental vision by 2047. More than just a ceremonial flag-off, the event marked a collective pledge by citizens, officials, and public representatives to actively contribute to India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

In his address, Governor Abdul Nazeer painted a vivid picture of a nation propelled by the united efforts of its people. He emphasised the central government’s relentless pursuit of making India a global leader through various welfare schemes aimed at financial inclusion and empowerment. Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, Governor Nazeer declared, is the embodiment of this mission, striving to ensure that no deserving Indian gets left behind on the path to a brighter future.

The Governor’s words resonated through the AU Convention Hall, filled with dignitaries, officials, and enthusiastic citizens. Visakhapatnam’s commitment to the Yatra came from the GVMC Commissioner, who detailed the city’s progress in implementing central government schemes. From providing housing to lakhs under PM Awas Yojana to embarking on ambitious smart city projects, the city showcased its dedication to inclusive development.

The stories of people like Doddi Adilakshmi, whose life improved thanks to Ayushman Bharat, or Suchitra, who found economic independence through Ujjwala Yojana. As these beneficiaries shared their experiences, the Governor’s call for inclusivity and active participation resonated even deeper.

Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra seeks to mobilise communities through dedicated efforts like the second phase of a 10,000-sapling initiative, symbolizing the importance of environmental sustainability in Visakhapatnam. Officials like Joint Collector Viswanathan pledged their unwavering commitment to the Yatra’s goals, assuring the Governor of their dedication to achieving the set development targets.

