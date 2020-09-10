On Thursday, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU-K) released the Andhra Pradesh (AP) EAMCET 2020 hall ticket on its official website. The applicants will be able to download the hall ticket from the website of APSCHE —sche.ap.gov.in.

As per the latest schedule, the AP EAMCET 2020 for Engineering will be held on 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23 of September. The exam for the Agriculture stream will be conducted from 23 September to 25 September. The exams will be held in two shifts. While the first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, the second shift will be from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Here’s how to download the AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket:

Applicants are required to go to the website – sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, the students who applied for the EAMCET exam must tap on the link that reads “Download Hall Ticket”

Students will be directed to a new page where they will have to enter registration number, date of birth, and other credentials

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Students can download and take a print out.

As per the guidelines, candidates will have to carry their admit card and an original ID proof for verification on the day of the exam. Furthermore, all the students and staff at the examination centres will have to abide by the government’s COVID-19 regulations and observe physical distancing as well as covering their mouths and noses at all times with face masks. The staff at the examination centres are also advised to check the temperature of candidates at the entry point of the examination halls.

AP EAMCET is being held for admission into the first year of the following professional courses offered for the academic year 2020-2021 which includes Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B. Tech (Agriculture Engineering) B.Tech (Food Science and Technology). b) B.Sc (Ag) / B.Sc. (Horticulture) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc., B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D in University and private colleges of Andhra Pradesh.