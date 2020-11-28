AP Cyclone Update: After Cyclone Nivar caused widespread devastation across the southern parts of Andhra Pradesh, the state might receive more rains with yet another low-pressure area forming over Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Centre at Amaravati, on Saturday, noted that under the influence of Cyclonic Circulation over East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

The MC Amaravati predicted that it is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and is likely to intensify further thereafter. As per the update, it is likely to move nearly westwards and reach the south Tamil Nadu coast around 2 December 2020. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at a few places in Rayalaseema, and at one or two places in North Coastal districts of the state. Heavy rains may occur at a few places in Guntur and Prakasam.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been conducting an aerial survey to take stock of the situation and to mitigate the damages caused by Cyclone Nivar. After surveying Kadapa, Nellore, and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with the district collectors. According to preliminary reports, the Andhra Pradesh state government estimated that crop losses occurred in 30,000 hectares in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, and Prakasam districts.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister, Kurasala Kannababu, said people taking refuge in relief camps, due to the effect of Cyclone Nivar in AP, will be given Rs 500 each while they return home. The state government will also provide an 80 percent subsidy on seeds to farmers from the affected areas. Ex-gratia and compensation with regard to loss of human life and damage to property would be paid following guidelines, the AP Agriculture Minister added.