In an attempt to address the water crisis in the district, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has approved to lay a pipeline from Yeleswaram Reservoir to Vizag. In this regard, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday.

Authorities have stated that this would be a good long-term plan, as the city’s population could increase in the future, when it would start functioning as Andhra Pradesh’s Executive capital. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Mr Rao said that originally a pipeline from Polavaram to the city was proposed. However, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister suggested revising the proposal and start the project from Yeleswaram Reservoir in wake of the budget constraints, he added.

According to the GVMC CE, the preliminary report has been submitted to the Chief Minister. He said, “A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared. It will take another 15 days to submit this report. As many as three rivers crossings (River Pampa near Annavaram, River Tandava near Tuni, and River Varaha), and highways and railway crossings should be taken into consideration while preparing the DPR.” When asked about the date of commencement of the project, Mr Venkateswara Rao replied that it might begin after a month, if things go according to the plan.

Shedding light on the advantages of the Yeleswaram-Vizag pipeline project, he noted that about 45 percent to 50 percent of the water drawn from the Yeleru Canal is lost in evaporation, percolation, and other factors. By opting for the pipeline connectivity, these wastages can be minimised, he said. Sharing further details, Mr Rao informed, “A pipeline of 2.9 metre diameter will be laid up to a distance of 130 km under the project. Through this method, water will be lifted from the reservoir to the city through gravity. The project will be a permanent solution for the city’s drinking water needs for the next 30 years.”