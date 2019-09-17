AP Chambers to organise the first consulate business meet in Vizag

AP Chambers, in association with Government of Andhra Pradesh, is organising the first consulate business meet on 18 September 2019 at Hotel Taj Gateway, Vizag. The event, on Wednesday, will be inaugurated by Mekapati Goutam Reddy, Minister for Industries, and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Tourism. Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana is also expected to mark presence at the event. The inauguration will be followed by an interactive business meet.

The event is being touted as a unique initiative by AP Chambers to bring together the Chambers of Commerce, Business houses, Exporters and Importers of selective countries Consulate on a single platform to promote trade, business and investment among the participating countries.

In a release, the AP Chambers noted the objective of the business meet to enhance, “Two Way Investment, Trade and Technology” flow from these countries into Andhra Pradesh in the identified sectors. Around 100 delegates from Chambers of Commerce, Business & Industry, and Government are expected to participate in the event in Vizag.

The release further mentioned that delegates from more than 20 countries including France, Italy, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Iran, Rwanda, Belgium Columbia, Thailand, Germany are likely to participate in the event, which will showcase the true potential of investment climate and pro-active initiatives of the government of Andhra Pradesh.