The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, on Tuesday, decided to pass a resolution against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant. The resolution will reportedly be introduced in the budget session of the Assembly after the municipal elections.

On Tuesday, the council of ministers assembled and discussed the privatisation row. Addressing the media, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Transport, I&PR, Perni Venkataramaiah, said that during his visit to Vizag, Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had interacted with the trade union representatives and mass organisations on the privatisation move.

The AP Transport Minister reminded that Mr Reddy had already submitted a letter to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, regarding the issue. The Minister said, “In his letter, the AP CM listed out the alternatives to privatisation that can be explored, in line with the interests of the people of the state. An MPs’ team was also sent to New Delhi to meet the Union Ministers and update them of the situation.” Mr Venkataramaiah further said that considering the latest developments, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to pass a resolution in the assembly in the budget session.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, noted that the Assembly resolution would further strengthen the ongoing agitation against the Vizag Steel Plant privatisation.

It may be recalled that a 25-km long march-Steel Plant Parirakshana Porata Yatra, was organised by the YSRCP on 20 February. Spearheaded by MP Vijayasai Reddy, the walk was flagged off at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC office. Covering the constituencies of Visakhapatnam North, South, West, East, and Gajuwaka, the padayatra concluded at the main gate of the Vizag Steel Plant. Hundreds of people joined the protest and slogans of ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’ rented the air en route the walk.