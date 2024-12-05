The case of an Anganwadi teacher sustaining burns when fire broke out in an autorickshaw at Srinivasa Nagar in Visakhapatnam has taken a turn with the police registering a case against her friend.

The Anganwadi teacher, Rahi Munnisa Begum, and her friend, Sangitha, boarded a stationary auto in which fire broke out suddenly.

Tha Anganwadi teacher, who sustained severe burns, later told the police that it took place accidentally, while Sangitha left the place immediately after the incident.

The police, who suspected a foul play, registered a case against her friend.

During the investigation, it was known that the teacher had borrowed Rs 35,000 from Sangitha who belongs to Gopalapatnam in the city.

As the teacher failed to repay the amount despite repeated reminders, her friend, carrying a petrol bottle, went to the Anganwadi Centre where Begum is working.

Later, the two went to the parked autorickshaw for discussing the issue. While the two were talking, Sangitha allegedly poured petrol and lit a matchstick causing fire.

The Visakhapatnam police registered an attempt to murder case against, friend of Anganwadi teacher, Sangitha and took her into custody. The case is being investigated.

