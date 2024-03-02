The Union Minister of Railways of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Saturday, that the loco and assistant pilots of one of the trains involved in the fatal train crash in Andhra Pradesh last October were watching a cricket match on their phone. Minister Vaishnaw, who was speaking about the new safety measures being undertaken by the Indian Railways, said that the driver and assistant driver’s negligence was the main cause of the accident.

The accident, which occurred on 29 October 2023, claimed the lives of 14 passengers and injured more than 50 others. The Rayagada Passenger train crashed into the rear of the Visakhapatnam Palasa train on the Howrah-Chennai line near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district.

The Railway Minister announced that new systems are being installed by the Indian Railways, which can detect such distractions and ensure that the pilots are focused on driving the train. He also mentioned that there will be an increased effort towards safety hereon. Every incident is to be analyzed, and a solution is to be found so that such accidents are not repeated.

He also said that the final report of the Commissioners of Railway Safety (CRS), who are investigating the accident, would be submitted soon. However, a preliminary probe by them held the driver and the assistant driver of the Rayagada Passenger train accountable for the 2023 Andhra Pradesh train crash, claiming that the crew ignored two faulty auto signals and broke the safety rules. The driver and the assistant driver also died in the crash.

