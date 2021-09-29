In a proud moment to the state, Andhra Pradesh bagged the award for the best Tourism Policy in the country. The award was presented during a virtual event on 28 September 2021. It may be noted that these awards were instituted by the Tour and Travels Association (TTAA).

During the press conference, on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, Dr Rajat Bhargava, congratulated the award winners and State tourism department officials. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhargava complimented the tourism team and attributed the achievement to the vision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Noting that Andhra Pradesh is a land of abundant tourism potential, he said that the state is blessed with the country’s second-longest coastline (974 kilometres), perennial rivers, scenic backwaters, hills and forests, ancient temples, and Buddhist sites, besides a vibrant and rich culture, and heritage. He added that the government is committed to the socio-economic development of the state and regarded the tourism sector as one of the key growth engines for the economy of the State and crucial for employment generation.

The AP Special Chief Secretary further said the new AP Tourism Policy was a path-breaking one. The main objectives of the Andhra Pradesh tourism policy were to create a conducive environment for the co-creation of diverse tourism products and experiences and develop 11 themes of tourism including Rural Tourism, Heritage Tourism, Buddhist Tourism, Eco-Tourism, Beach and Water Tourism, Recreation and Adventure Tourism, Religious Tourism, Cuisine Tourism, Wellness Tourism, MICE Tourism, and Medical Tourism.