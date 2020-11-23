Cyclone Nivar, currently brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cause rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. As per the bulletin released this morning, the depression over southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around the afternoon of 25 November. Under its influence, the weather in Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience a change.

“The rainfall activity is likely to increase over south peninsular India from 23 November onwards with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from 24 to 26 November and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 25 to 26 November 2020. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over Tamilnadu and Puducherry during 24 and 25 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 25, 26 November and over Telangana on 26 November 2020,” the IMD bulletin stated.

As per the weather forecast by Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places of Nellore district of south coastal Andhra Pradesh. On 26 November, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places of south coastal Andhra Pradesh with extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur over isolated places in Guntur and Prakasam.

Given the weather forecast, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest and adjoining west-central and the southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from 23 to 25 November. Also, fishermen in the sea have been advised to return to the coast and avoid the above the sea area.