The much-awaited free bus ride scheme for women in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be implemented from Ugadi if the directive of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to the officials concerned at a meeting is any indication.

The Chief Minister, who discussed the scheme with Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy and the officials concerned, at a review meeting held at the Secretariat, directed them to speed up the process so that it would be implemented from Ugadi.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister that a team would visit Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, where the scheme is being implemented, to study various aspects, the latter asked them to do it fast and submit him a detailed report.

The State government has already set up a Cabinet sub-committee on the scheme and the panel is studying the preliminary report submitted by the department officials with regard to burden on State exchequer and other aspects.

It is estimated that about ten lakh women in Andhra Pradesh will avail the benefit of free bus scheme daily and the RTC requires 2,000 additional buses and 11,000 extra staff once the free ride is launched.

The RTC will lose revenue to the tune of Rs 200 crore per month if the scheme is implemented.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu