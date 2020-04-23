Andhra Pradesh leads the country with most number of COVID-19 tests

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has ramped up its efforts to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Besides conducting the fourth round of the door-to-door survey, AP has intensified the testing process, across the thirteen districts. In this regard, the AP Government had imported one lakh Rapid Testing Kits (RTKs) from South Korea, last week. Sharing the current testing scenario, the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Department reported on Wednesday that the state topped the country in conducting the most number of COVID-19 tests per million population, as on 22 April 2020.

According to the release, the state has so far tested 41,512 individuals, which amounts to 830 samples for every ten lakh citizens in Andhra Pradesh. Out of those samples, 40,699 have tested negative. On Tuesday alone, a total of 5,757 samples were tested, with 56 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Rajasthan stands second with 809 tests per population of one million. The other three states in the top five list are Tamil Nadu (781 samples), Maharashtra (665 samples), and Gujarat (604).

As the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently recommended the Truenat beta Cov tests for the screening of COVID-19, the authorities are making use of it to speed up the testing in Andhra Pradesh. However, this does not mean that the state has conducted the most number of tests in the country. Maharashtra, the state with the maximum number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, tested a total number of 75,838 individuals, as on Wednesday. Following suit, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu tested 55,759 and 53,045 samples respectively.

It is to be noted that Andhra Pradesh reported 813 coronavirus cases as on Wednesday. While 669 active cases are currently undergoing treatment, 120 patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus. The death toll in the state is 24.