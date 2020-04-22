The coronavirus cases have been on a staggering rise in India. The number shot up, by Wednesday morning, to a total of 20,328 cases in the country. Across the nation, a total of 248 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. While 94 new cases were reported in Gujarat, 64 individuals tested positive in Rajasthan within a day. Following suit, 56 new COVID-19 cases have been tested in Andhra Pradesh as on 22 April 2020.

According to the AP Health, Family & Medical Welfare Department, 5757 samples have been tested in AP for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This was conducted from 9 am, on 21 April 2020, till 9AM, on 22 April 2020. From these, 56 were tested positive in the State for COVID-19. The district-wise breakup is as follows: Guntur 19, Kurnool 19, Chittoor 6, Kadapa 5, Prakasam 4, and Krishna 3. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kurnool has crossed 203 till date. Unfortunately, two people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Guntur District. With this, the total death toll, in the state, has risen to 24.

Additionally, the following details, of those discharged over the past 24 hours, have also been provided. Twenty four people have recovered, from COVID-19, and were discharged in perfect health. The district-wise break up is as follows: Guntur 8, Anantapur 5, Kadapa 4, Nellore 4, Krishna 2, and Visakhapatnam 1. With this, the total number of discharged persons in the state has increased to 120.

With the discharge of a patient in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the recovery rate in the district has surpassed 90%. Out of the 21 reported cases in Vizag, 2 patients are currently undergoing treatment and a total of 19 individuals were discharged, after having tested negative for the novel coronavirus.