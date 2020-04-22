As we are stuck inside, during the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 outbreak, there has never been a better time to grow plants indoors and embrace greenery at home. Maintaining a collection of indoor plants might come off as an added responsibility. But, in reality, indoor plants benefit your living space and emotional well-being. World Earth Day is celebrated on 22 April every year across the globe. Various forms of nature at home is a wonderful thing. On this occasion of World Earth Day 2020, let us contribute towards the environment by starting our very own home garden.

Here is the list of plants to grow indoors, marking the World Earth Day 2020:

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is easy to maintain indoors as it requires very little exposure to direct sunlight. A succulent plant, it is known for its cleansing and healing properties, such as the soothing of minor burns and cuts. Its components are often used in beauty care products.

2. Tulsi or Holy Basil

Besides being a well-known medicinal herb, Tulsi Plant leaves also add aroma to tea. Best kept near the window, or in the balcony, the Holy Basil can relieve stress upon ingestion. This herb can also be grown by terminal cutting.

3. Cactus

Other than being cautious with the thorns, a Cactus Plant is quite easy to grow indoors. A succulent, the cactus can weather severe climatic changes and grow well. It can also be grown through grafting, cutting or division.

4. Spider Plant

Growing Spider Plant indoors is advised, as this plant must be kept away from the sun’s heat. The plant is easy to maintain in the household and beautifies the room. It is known for filtering air toxins present indoors.

5. Money Plant

With its glossy leaves winding within the walls of one’s home, Money Plant provides an extremely picturesque setting indoors. It can be grown in containers ranging from a pot to a bottle. Also known as “Devil’s Ivy” and “Hunter’s Robe”, it requires minimal effort on a daily basis.