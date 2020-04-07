Andhra Pradesh sees another COVID-19 death as toll rises to four

Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, reported yet another death due to COVID-19, taking the toll in the state to four. The state also reported a fresh case in Guntur district since Monday evening as the count of coronavirus cases reached 304.

As per an update released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, the latest COVID-19 death has been recorded in Kurnool. The 45-year-old male patient (referred to as patient 247) was admitted to GGH in Kurnool on 1 April. His samples were immediately collected and sent for the necessary tests. The patient, who had also been suffering from Type 2 diabetes, passed away on 3 April. He, however, had no travel history.

Andhra Pradesh earlier recorded deaths due to COVID-19 from Krishna and Anantapur districts. The state reported its first death on 3 April when it was confirmed that a 55-year-old man in Vijayawada had died due to coronavirus. He was also suffering from hypertension, diabetics, and cardiac issues.

With a surge in the number of patients over the past few days, Kurnool has turned to be the worst-hit district in Andhra Pradesh with as many as 74 COVID-19 cases being reported so far. While Nellore reported 42 cases, Guntur and Krishna follow suit with 33 cases and 29 cases respectively. The COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam currently stands at 20 with 5 cases being reported on Monday alone. It may be noted that the northern districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have not reported a single case so far.

The total count of coronavirus cases in India has risen above 4500 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana being among the worst affected states.