The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has proposed to collect true-up charges from consumers in the State. In a statement, the APERC has sought the opinion as well as complaints, if any, from the public on the adjustment charges.

Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) in the State have sent proposals to the APERC for the collection of true-up charges from consumers for the power purchased at a higher rate during the period between April 2023 and March 2024. It has burdened the exchequer to the tune of Rs 6, 072 crore. Now, the amount will be collected in the form of true-up charges from consumers.

The DISCOMs have proposed to collect the charges for a period of 15 months. True-up charges of 40 paise per unit are likely to be charged to consumers after eliciting public opinion. The power tariff was increased earlier in 2022. The increase had ranged from 45 paise to Rs 1.57 per unit based on slabs.

While the Left parties are up in arms against the government for the proposed hike in power tariff, the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP have started a blame game on the issue.

Terming the move as a Diwali gift from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to the people, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reminded that the TDP chief promised not to increase the power tariff. “Contrary to the promise, now he is ready to burden the people,” he has pointed out.

Reacting to the remarks, TDP leaders have blamed the previous government for the present situation. They have alleged that the previous YSRCP government had adopted all faulty policies and purchased power at higher rates ignoring its consequences.

Read also- Growing crime: Pawan puts police on notice

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu