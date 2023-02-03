Adhering to the demand of the public, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation (APSRTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase the number of buses between the two states and also add new routes.

Signing the agreement on Thursday in Vijayawada, the heads of both corporations agreed to add new buses to connect more cities between both states, a move that is happening for the first time post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao of the APSRTC and Managing Director V. Anbu Kumar of the KSRTC held several meetings and have decided on the number of buses each state will be adding. 327 buses will be added from Andhra Pradesh covering a total of 69,284km and Karnataka will increase its fleet of buses by 496, covering 69,372 km between the two states.

With the addition of the new buses, APSRTC will operate a total of 1,322 buses covering 2,34,762 km per day in Karnataka versus 1,489 buses covering 2,26,044 km by KSRTC in Andhra Pradesh.

This proposal will be submitted to the respective governments for consideration and official approval added the officials who also said that the new routes and buses will come into effect in three months’ time.

Prasanth Kumar Mishra, Director (P &V), Anthony George, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) and S. Rajesh, CTM (Commercial) from the KSRTC were also present.

