Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, reported 50 new COVID-19 cases. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department this morning, 9831 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. The state recorded 2 new deaths in Krishna District due to the virus in the said period, taking the death toll to 73. With the new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3427. Overall, 2294 individuals have been discharged while 1060 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 119. Also, 700 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 442 of them being marked active while 14 have been discharged today.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam district reached a total of 126. While 45 COVID-19 active cases are being treated, a total of 80 individuals have been discharged post-treatment. It is to be noted that one patient in Vizag had earlier passed away due to the virus. Until Thursday, as many as 35,654 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam. While 33,633 returned negative, the results of 1893 samples are awaited.

Across India, the COVID-19 cases soared to 2,26,770 with the country recording a record spike of 9,851 cases in a single day. While the death toll increased to 6348, over 1.09 lakh patients have reported recovery from coronavirus.

Note: The areas of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam will be update once an official confirmation is received.